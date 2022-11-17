Kevin James First Celebrity To Visit Livia's Dish In Worcester: Report

It's not every day the "King of Queens" decides to venture out of New York City and come to Central Massachusetts – but he did for one devoted fan who also happens to own a restaurant.

Kevin James proved that Livia's Dish in Worcester truly does offer "a unique dining experience" when he visited the popular brunch spot on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Co-owner Kristina Ciejka tried convincing the actor to stop by after she heard James was visting other restaurants in the area, MassLive reports. Sadly, Ciejka did not get through to James by messaging him on Instagram.

However, the "Grown Ups" star decided to stop at Livia's after hearing the hype about the restaurant's food through word of mouth, the outlet continued.

"I am still in complete awe," Livia's said in a Facebook post. "One of our favorite comedians came to visit us today at Livia’s. We are SO honored."

James was also spotted at Worcester Public Market ahead of his show at the Hanover Theater the day before he appeared at Livia's. WPM shared their visit from the comedian on Instagram.

"What an absolute honor and pleasure to have @kevinjamesofficial in the market this morning," they wrote. "He even signed the door of honor at @pasta_mani_worcester. Catch him at @thehanovertheatre tonight for his show!"

James is also the first celebrity to visit Livia's, according to MassLive. Ciejka said he ordered the streak and eggs and told her how "awesome" the food was, the outlet continued.

“It was honor obviously to have such a celebrity visiting Livia’s over how many other breakfast places in Worcester,” she told the outlet. “It was so surreal to us.”

Livia's Dish is located at 1394 Main Street in Worcester and is open everyday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information about the restaurant can be found on their website.

