Worcester Daily Voice
Here's Favorite Halloween Candy In Massachusetts, According To New Report

Nicole Valinote
Map of the United States' favorite kinds of Halloween candy
Photo Credit: Candystore.com

A new report has revealed which Halloween candy is the most popular in Massachusetts. 

Candystore.com used 14 years of data on candy sales and information provided by major candy manufacturers and distributors to determine the top three most popular kinds of Halloween candy in each state.

Sour Patch Kids is the top most popular Halloween candy in Massachusetts, according to the website's report.

Butterfinger took the second-place ranking in Massachusetts followed by Dubble Bubble Gum, Candystore.com said. 

According to the website, these were the top kinds of Halloween candy nationally:

  • 1. Reese's Cups
  • 2. Skittles
  • 3. M&M's
  • 4. Starburst
  • 5. Hot Tamales
  • 6. Sour Patch Kids
  • 7. Hershey Kisses
  • 8. Snickers
  • 9. Tootsie Pops
  • 10. Candy Corn

Learn more about the report here.

