COVID-19: Comedian From Shrewsbury Fills In After Jimmy Kimmel Gets Virus

Mike Birbiglia, a comedian from Massachusetts, is guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live after Kimmel tested positive for COVID-19.

Kimmel announced on Monday, May 2, that he was feeling well after receiving his positive test, adding that he has been fully vaccinated and received a booster vaccine.

Kimmel also announced that Birbiglia, who grew up in Worcester County, in the town of Shrewsbury, would guest host Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, May 3.

"I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show," Birbiglia tweeted in response on Monday afternoon. "Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV tomorrow, friends."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.