'Humble' Worcester Deputy, Father Finding Support Following Cancer Diagnosis

Campbell, a 39-year-old Worcester County Sheriff's Deputy and firearms instructor, was recently diagnosed with colorectal cancer that has metastasized to his liver. His sister, Mikayla Campbell, set up a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of his treatments at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and to provide for his two young daughters.

And in just a week's time, the campaign has raised nearly $40,000 from more than 450 donors. Though, there's a long way to go to reach the fundraiser's goal of $250,000.

"Ben's a humble guy," said Cpl. Joe Assad with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department. "He's a talented dude with zero ego. ... He's not the type who's going to ask for help, but he's more deserving than just about anyone I can think of. He's just a good guy."

Assad is working to put together an event to help raise money for Campbell. He said he's had at least 20 people reach out to volunteer to help.

"It just goes to show you the type of man he is," Assad said. "Not many people would get that."

Campbell is a provider, his loved ones said. Along with working as a Worcester deputy, he works part-time at the Lunenburg Police Department to make ends meet for his daughters — 12-year-old Madallyn Grace and 10-month-old Millie Margaret — and long-term girlfriend Erin Haley.

Friend and former Shirley police officer Jared Yanis said Campbell is a passionate first responder. Campbell's something who brings passion and compassion to his work, he added.

"He's somebody who’s done something personally and professionally to help this community and he never asked for anything," Yanis said. "But now he needs help, and hopefully, the community he’s done everything he could to protect and care for can pay it forward."

