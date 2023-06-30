Fair with Haze 77°

Home Invasion, Frying Pan Attack Lands 4 In Jail In Worcester

Worcester police arrested four people, including two children, and charged them with forcing their way inside a home earlier this week and attacking the residents inside, authorities said. 

Worcester Police Department
Worcester Police Department Photo Credit: Worcester Police Department Facebook
Josh Lanier
Samantha Houle, 36, Damien Zevallos, 18, and two juveniles were arrested on charges of five counts of home invasion and five counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (kitchen pan), Worcester police said. 

Investigators said the quartet pushed their way into a home on Houghton Street around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, and attacked the people inside, authorities said. Police arrested them days later following an investigation. 

It's unclear what sparked the fight. 

In addition to his charges in the attack, Zevallos faces several gun charges after he was arrested with a loaded pistol in his fanny pack, Worcester police said. He is charged with possession of a large-capacity firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a gun without a license, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and possession of ammunition without an FID card. 

