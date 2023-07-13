High-Speed Chase Through 4 Towns Ends With Multi-Car Crash In Webster: Police

Latihfa Morgan-Day, 27, of Webster in Worcester County, faces several charges, and more could be on the way following her alleged Tuesday, July 11, escape attempt, Webster police said.

The chase began in Brimfield when state troopers spotted Morgan-Day's car and tried to pull her over for outstanding warrants. She is accused of dragging a Uxbridge police officer who tried to arrest her and other things, authorities said.

She slammed on the gas pedal and led police on a high-speed chase through Sturbridge, Southbridge, and Dudley.

She continued the chase even after police blew out one of her tires using Stop Sticks. The chase ended on West Main Street in Webster after Morgan-Day crashed into a parked motorcycle and a car stopped at a light before smashing into another vehicle when police blew out the rest of her tires.

Despite having nowhere to go, Morgan-Day refused to come out of the car, but police broke her window and used pepper spray to force her out, authorities said. A Webster officer injured his hand during the arrest.

Morgan-Day is charged with:

Failing to stop for a police officer

Operating to endanger

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest.

She could also face charges related to the chase in Hampden County, authorities said.

Morgan-Day is being held without bail.

