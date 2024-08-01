Harmful Bacterial Bloom Forces Worcester Lake To Close

The Department of Inspectional Services said it had found cyanobacteria in the lake, which can produce toxins harmful to people and pets, the city announced on Thursday, Aug. 1. Indian Lake would remain closed until tests come back clean.

City officials said anyone who comes in contact with scum at Indian Lake should wash it off immediately with fresh water. Pet owners should contact their veterinarians immediately if their animals ingest any infected water.

The Department of Conservation And Recreation put low amounts of polyaluminum chloride in Indian Lake to fight cyanobacteria. However, low flows from Ararat Brook have hurt those efforts, Worcester officials said.

Contact the Department of Sustainability and Resilience for information on the closure and cyanobacteria contamination at 508-799-8325 or visit the DSR website.

