'Gifted, Talented' Teacher Killed In Wrong-Way Crash In Webster Along With 2nd Driver

A GMC Sierra truck got onto the highway driving north in the southbound lane just after 10:15 p.m. in Webster and slammed into a Honda CRV in the left lane, Massachusetts State Police said.

Jordan Pimentel, age 31, of Auburn, who was behind the wheel of the truck, died at the scene, police said.

Kayla Morey, age 35, of Dayville, Connecticut, the CRV driver, was also found dead at the crash site.

Morey was a fourth-grade teacher at Putnam Elementary School in Putnam, Connecticut. Steven Rioux, superintendent of Putnam School District, sent a note to parents and staff about Morey's death on Monday, per WINY Radio.

With a heavy heart, I share the passing of one of our teachers at Putnam Elementary School. We learned today that Kayla Morey, a 4th grade teacher, was involved in a car accident this weekend. We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family and friends as they deal with this most tragic event. As we come together tomorrow and in the next few days and process our grief, it is important that we spend time together and share our feelings with one another. Miss Morey was a gifted and talented teacher who deeply cared for her students. We will have additional counselors on hand tomorrow morning and throughout the day to help students and staff who may need space and time to discuss their feelings.

Police are not sure why Pimentel entered the interstate driving the wrong direction, but they are investigating what led to that fatal decision.

Troopers closed the southbound lanes of I-395 for five hours as they cleared, cleaned, and investigated the scene.

