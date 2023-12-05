Funeral Set For 'Beloved' Teacher, Worcester Native Killed In Webster Wrong-Way Wreck

Connecticut resident Kayla Morey, age 35, of Dayville in Windham County, died Saturday Dec. 2 in Massachusetts when she was involved in a head-on collision in Worcester County.

Police said Jordan Pimentel, age 31, got onto I-395 in Webster, driving north in the southbound lane, and crashed into Morey just after 10:15 p.m. They both died at the scene. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the wreck.

Morey was a beloved fourth-grade teacher at Putnam Elementary School in Windham County. Superintendent Steven Rioux said her death has left a large hole in their community.

This has been a very challenging week for the Putnam community. The sudden passing of Ms. Kayla Morey, beloved teacher at Putnam Elementary School, has impacted the lives of so many families and colleagues. Ms. Morey was a talented, compassionate, and dedicated educator who will be dearly missed.Today, we learned Ms. Morey’s funeral services will be held this Friday, December 8th and we have made the decision to cancel school across the district. While we understand the disruption this causes, we want to support the many families and colleagues that plan to attend services. The entire Putnam Public Schools community offers our deepest condolences to the many lives Ms. Morey touched.

The school calendar now lists Friday as a professional learning day.

Morey was born and raised in Worcester and has been a teacher in Putnam schools since 2012, beginning as a second-grade teacher, according to her LinkedIn page.

A visitation is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Gilman Funeral Home at 104 Church St. in Putnam, with a graveside funeral scheduled at 10:30 a.m. at Grove St Cemetery, according to her obituary.

Morey was an animal lover who leaves behind her beloved pets, Finnegan and Sophie. Her family asked in place of flowers that donations be made in her honor to the Worcester Animal Rescue League.

