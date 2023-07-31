First Responders Help Deliver Baby Boy On Side Of Interstate In Westborough

The parents were on the way to the hospital on I-495 after the soon-to-be mom went into labor on Sunday evening, July 30, when they realized their son wasn't going to wait. Dad pulled over in Westborough near exit 107 and called 911.

Emergency dispatchers called police, paramedics, and firefighters to the scene and walked dad through the steps of how to deliver a baby until they arrived. Thankfully, responders reached them just in time to help mom make the final few pushes to deliver the baby boy.

Westborough firefighters reported Sunday night that mom and her baby are doing well and are recovering with dad at Saint Vincent's Hospital in Worcester, where they have the best birthing story in the nursery.

