Firefighters Save Mom, Daughter After Cooking Oil Ignites Blaze in Worcester: Officials

The three-alarm fire broke out at 1 Cohasset St., where fire officials said that two people were rescued from the third floor of the building around 8 p.m., NBC10 Boston reported.

A witness said it was a mom and her young daughter who had to be rescued from the third floor window.

The two were rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Assistant Fire Chief Adam Roach said.

Firefighters used defensive measures after being ordered to evacuate the building due to the threat of a collapse.

The fire was under control around an hour later, with a partial roof collapse and eight displaced residents.

Videos and images shared on social media shows flames rising at least 15 feet out of the three-story building.

Stephan Kubert, the owner of the building, told the Telegram & Gazette in an interview Monday morning that the fire started while he was cooking on the second floor.

“I was cooking with hot oil and I had a lid on the top of the stove covering the pain that was cooking oil,” Kubert said. “When I lifted it off, the air hit the grease and it engulfed in flames.”

He tried to put out the blaze in a panic by using a fire extinguisher and a towel, but he said nothing worked.

While Kubert is thankful nobody was hurt, his dog, Greta, and two cats, Joey and Pinkie, died in the fire.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.