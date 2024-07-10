Family Of Worcester Teen Who Died After Spicy 'One Chip Challenge' Plans To Sue, Law Firm Says

Harris Wolobah died on Sept. 1, 2023. An autopsy found that the Doherty Memorial High School student suffered cardiopulmonary arrest “in the setting of recent ingestion of food substance with high capsaicin concentration,” according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

The Boston law firm Sheff & Cook announced in a press release it would hold a press conference on Thursday, July 11, to discuss "the wrongful and tragic death of Harris Wolobah" and a lawsuit set to be filed with the Suffolk Superior Court. The release did not say who is the target of the suit.

"The Wolobahs hope that this case, which could have national and even international implications, will send a message to all who would market dangerous products, especially utilizing social media, to children," the law firm's statement read, per NBC Boston.

"The One Chip Challenge" became an popular internet meme that would often cause participants to panic and sprint for water or milk from the heat of the Carolina Reaper and Naga Viper peppers.

Harris participated in the meme with friends at school.

Paqui, the company that made the spicy chip, pulled it from stores following his death. Though it said that the challenge was never intended for children.

"The Paqui One Chip Challenge is intended for adults only, with clear and prominent labeling highlighting the chip is not for children or anyone sensitive to spicy foods or who has food allergies, is pregnant or has underlying health conditions," the company said last year.

While Paqui no longer produces the chip, knockoff versions can be found on Amazon.

Harris' family said the pain of losing the child was "unimaginable" in a GoFundMe.

The pain our family is experiencing is unimaginable. Harris was a light that lit up the room with his presence and subtle charm. He was an intelligent, quirky and incredibly talented young man who loved video games and playing basketball!

The family said the campaign raised more than $38,000 to pay for his funeral and other expenses.

