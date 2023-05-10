Ex-Mass Police Union Chief Gets 2.5 Years In Prison After Fraud Conviction: Feds

Dana A. Pullman, 60, of Worcester — the former president of SPAM — was sentenced to 30 months behind bars and three years of probation, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. Anne M. Lynch, 71, of Huff, the union's lobbyist, received two years in prison and two years of supervised release, the prosecutor added.

Pullman and Lynch were convicted in November of racketeering conspiracy, honest services wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS, the prosecutor said. The federal jury also found Pullman guilty of two additional counts of wire fraud and two counts of aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return, authorities said.

“Members of law enforcement have a duty to protect and serve – placing the needs of the community and others first. Mr. Pullman and Ms. Lynch’s actions violate these very obligations," said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. "... For six years, Mr. Pullman and Ms. Lynch used the State Police Association of Massachusetts as a criminal enterprise for their own personal financial benefit."

The State Police Association of Massachusetts (SPAM) is a union that represents 1,500 state troopers and sergeants. Pullman served as president from 2012 until he resigned in 2018. He also served as a Massachusetts State Trooper from 1987 until 2018.

Investigators said Pullman embezzled funds from the union for personal use and spent thousands of dollars of the group's money on personal expenses such as travel and meals.

He was also accused of using his position at SPAM to direct vendors who wanted to work with the state police to use Lynch's services. He didn't divulge that she was paying him to do this, the prosecutor said, and they hid the payments from the IRS.

Lynch is accused of helping secure a $20,000 kickback for Pullman following a multimillion settlement between the union and the state.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.