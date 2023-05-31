Elderly Man Showed Porn To Kids At Southborough Restaurant: Police

David Parry, of Southborough, is charged with two counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, Southborough police said on Wednesday.

The minors told police that Parry came up to them a little after 7:30 p.m. and tried to start a conversation, police said. Then, he took out his phone and showed them pornographic photos and videos, authorities said.

The kids left the restaurant and told an adult, who contacted the police.

