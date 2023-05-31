Fair 65°

SHARE

Elderly Man Showed Porn To Kids At Southborough Restaurant: Police

An elderly man in Worcester County was arrested on Tuesday, May 30, after two children said he approached them at a restaurant to show them pornography. 

An elderly man showed porn on his cellphone to two underage children at a Southborough restaurant on Tuesday, May 30, police said.
An elderly man showed porn on his cellphone to two underage children at a Southborough restaurant on Tuesday, May 30, police said. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Markus Spiske
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

David Parry, of Southborough, is charged with two counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, Southborough police said on Wednesday. 

The minors told police that Parry came up to them a little after 7:30 p.m. and tried to start a conversation, police said. Then, he took out his phone and showed them pornographic photos and videos, authorities said. 

The kids left the restaurant and told an adult, who contacted the police.

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE