Drunk Driver Left Biker Bleeding On Roadside After Hit-Run Crash In Western Mass

Police in Worcester County said a man with two previous OUIs crashed into a motorcyclist last week, causing a serious injury before speeding away. 

Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Edward Mahoney faces OUI-3rd offense, failure to yield at an intersection, negligent operation of motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of personal injury, Dudley police said. 

Officers were called to West Main Street and Lyons Road in Dudley around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28. A motorcyclist was lying on the ground with a severe cut just above his knee, authorities said. He said a car had smashed into him and then kept going. 

The officer and an off-duty nurse applied a tourniquet to staunch the bleeding. 

Other Dudley officers searched for the car that had hit him. They found it at 11 Leonard Ave., where Mahoney lives, police said. The vehicle had significant damage to the left front end. 

They arrested Mahoney after a brief investigation. 

He was arraigned on Monday and was being held on a $2,500 bail, police said. 

