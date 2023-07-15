Drug Dealer Admits To Selling Fake Adderall Pills Made Of Meth In Leominster

Chanhda Onesyvieng, of Leominster, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Thursday, July 13, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Police were tipped off in April that Onesyvieng was selling large amounts of methamphetamines disguised as fake Adderall pills in Rhode Island, authorities said. Officers pulled him over in Worcester on April 28 and found more than four pounds of the counterfeit prescription drug along with 135 grams of cocaine in his car, the prosecutor continued.

Investigators then searched his Leominster home and found more than two pounds each of fake Adderall and cocaine along with $60,000 in cash, officials said.

Federal authorities charged him on May 1.

Onesyvieng faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible $1 million fine when he is sentenced in October.

