Fair 81°

SHARE

Do You Know Him? Police Say He Stole From Banks Across Mass

Police are asking for the public's help to track down a man they say is behind multiple cases of identity theft and thefts from multiple banks. 

Shrewsbury police are asking the public to help them identify this man accused of multiple identity theft and thefts from several banks.
Shrewsbury police are asking the public to help them identify this man accused of multiple identity theft and thefts from several banks. Photo Credit: Shrewsbury Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Shrewsbury police say he's stolen money from UniBank and Rockland Trust, but they have reports of a man matching his description pulling similar scams in Worcester, Milford, Grafton, Quincy, and Braintree. 

The suspect wore the same baby blue long-sleeve shirt and aqua blue scaly cap with sunglasses on top during each incident. He also uses the same fake Connecticut driver's license at each bank. 

Shrewsbury police ask anyone with information on the man's identity to contact Detective Christopher Abbascia at cabbascia@pd.shrewsburyma.gov or call (508)841-8485.

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE