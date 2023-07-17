Do You Know Him? Police Say He Stole From Banks Across Mass

Shrewsbury police say he's stolen money from UniBank and Rockland Trust, but they have reports of a man matching his description pulling similar scams in Worcester, Milford, Grafton, Quincy, and Braintree.

The suspect wore the same baby blue long-sleeve shirt and aqua blue scaly cap with sunglasses on top during each incident. He also uses the same fake Connecticut driver's license at each bank.

Shrewsbury police ask anyone with information on the man's identity to contact Detective Christopher Abbascia at cabbascia@pd.shrewsburyma.gov or call (508)841-8485.

