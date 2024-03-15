Closing Worcester Deli Blames Labor Shortage, Rising Prices: 'Can No Longer Properly Serve You'

Helfand's Deli, at 143 Highland St., will shutter on Saturday, March 16, according to a note the owners posted on the restaurant's Facebook page Friday.

The owners thanked their customers for their support for the past 18 months. They blamed the labor shortage and rising cost of supplies for the closure.

Customers posted their shock and condolences on the Facebook post.

"Nooooo 🙁 the sandwiches were awesome and the guy working there was always wicked nice," one person wrote.

"Oh no! I'm so sorry to hear that, the food was absolutely incredible! You will be missed 😢," posted another.

Helfand's owners said they will use whatever supplies they have left to serve local veterans on Saturday as a final thank you.

Anyone with gift cards to the deli can contact the owners at info@helflandsdeli.com to receive a refund.

