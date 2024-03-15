Overcast 53°

SHARE

Closing Worcester Deli Blames Labor Shortage, Rising Prices: 'Can No Longer Properly Serve You'

Owners of a Worcester deli say they are being forced to close because the cost of doing business has become untenable, and it's preventing them from providing the level of service their customers deserve. 

Helfand's Deli, at 143 Highland St. in Worcester, will close its doors on Saturday, March 16, the owners announced on Facebook.&nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp;

Helfand's Deli, at 143 Highland St. in Worcester, will close its doors on Saturday, March 16, the owners announced on Facebook.      

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Helfand's Deli
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Helfand's Deli, at 143 Highland St., will shutter on Saturday, March 16, according to a note the owners posted on the restaurant's Facebook page Friday.

The owners thanked their customers for their support for the past 18 months. They blamed the labor shortage and rising cost of supplies for the closure. 

Customers posted their shock and condolences on the Facebook post. 

"Nooooo 🙁 the sandwiches were awesome and the guy working there was always wicked nice," one person wrote. 

"Oh no! I'm so sorry to hear that, the food was absolutely incredible! You will be missed 😢," posted another. 

Helfand's owners said they will use whatever supplies they have left to serve local veterans on Saturday as a final thank you.

Anyone with gift cards to the deli can contact the owners at info@helflandsdeli.com to receive a refund. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE