Child Porn: Worcester Man Who Tried To Meet Agent's Child For Sex Sentenced To Prison

Kenneth Gianatasio, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. A judge sentenced him on Friday.

Gianatasio is alleged to have started a conversation with an undercover agent on the social messaging app Kik in August 2019. The agent was posing as a parent, and Gianatasio asked if he could meet up with the investigator to have sex with their fictitious daughter, authorities said.

Police brought Gianatasio in for an interview, and he admitted to using Kik to exchange and distribute child pornography and speaking with users about meeting up with their underage daughters to have sex, the prosecutor said. He said this went on for at least five years.

Investigators searched his home and found child pornography on his iPad and iPhone, the prosecutor said. They also found thousands of thumbnails of the offending material.

Gianatasio pleaded guilty to the charges in March.

