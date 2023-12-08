Central Mass Lottery Winner Has Noble Plans For His Payday

Venkataramanan Balakrishnan, of Shrewsbury, won $25,000 a year for life after he matched the first five numbers on his Season Ticket. They're the same five numbers he's been playing for years.

Balakrishnan chose to take the one-time lump sum payment of $390,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

He said he would use the money on his mortgage, his son's education, and charitable causes. He didn't go into which charities he plans to endorse.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.