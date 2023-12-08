Fair 41°

SHARE

Central Mass Lottery Winner Has Noble Plans For His Payday

A Worcester County lottery winner said he wants to put the money he's won to good use by funding his son's education and giving to charities he believes in. 

<p>Venkataramanan Balakrishnan </p>

Venkataramanan Balakrishnan

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Venkataramanan Balakrishnan, of Shrewsbury, won $25,000 a year for life after he matched the first five numbers on his Season Ticket. They're the same five numbers he's been playing for years. 

Balakrishnan chose to take the one-time lump sum payment of $390,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

He said he would use the money on his mortgage, his son's education, and charitable causes. He didn't go into which charities he plans to endorse. 

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE