Car Slams Into Dump Truck With Snow Plow In Westminster; Gardner Driver Seriously Injured

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, on Route 2 East near mile marker 90 in Westminster, Massachusetts State Police said.

A Gardner man, 20, was behind the wheel of a 2004 Toyota Camry when it collided with a Peterbilt dump truck with an attached plow, officials said. Investigators believe the car's speed and poor road conditions because of the weather contributed to the crash, but the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Paramedics rushed the driver to Heywood Hospital in Gardner, but he was later airlifted to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. He was listed in serious condition as of 2 p.m.

The 30-year-old Leominster driver of the dump truck was not harmed in the crash.

Authorities did not release the names of either driver.

Police closed the right lane of the ramp from Route 140 to Route 2 East for several hours as they cleaned, cleared, and investigated the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.