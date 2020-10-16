Worcester's Wonder Bar Expanding - Express Location Open

The iconic Worcester Wonder Bar is expanding to offer an express restaurant.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, the Wonder Bar opened a second, similar location on Route 20 in Shrewsbury.

The Wonder Bar Pizza & Subs Express, 6 Hartford Turnpike, opened from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on its first day and has plans to expand hours.

The eatery is offering dine-in and take-out options.

The Wonder Bar was founded in Worcester in the 1920s. It’s well known for its pizzas and recognizable signage.

