Worcester's Wonder Bar Expanding - Express Location Open

Kristin Palpini
Wonder Bar in Worcester
Wonder Bar in Worcester Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

The iconic Worcester Wonder Bar is expanding to offer an express restaurant.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, the Wonder Bar opened a second, similar location on Route 20 in Shrewsbury.

The Wonder Bar Pizza & Subs Express, 6 Hartford Turnpike, opened from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on its first day and has plans to expand hours.

The eatery is offering dine-in and take-out options.

The Wonder Bar was founded in Worcester in the 1920s. It’s well known for its pizzas and recognizable signage. 

