Worcester-To-Boston Commuter Train Will Start Earlier In A.M., Resume Service Soon

Commuter train services between Worcester and Boston are set to resume in a little under 2 months - and the rides will start earlier in the morning.

And a stop is being added in Framingham.

The “Heart to Hub” express train will start running again on Nov. 2 around 7:30 a.m. - or earlier. Commuters should arrive in Boston by 8:30 a.m. or 9 a.m., according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Schedules will be finalized in September.

The Heart to Hub express stopped service in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.