Worcester-To-Boston Commuter Train Will Start Earlier In A.M., Resume Service Soon

Kristin Palpini
The Union Station in Worcester will soon start offering service from Worcester to Boston again.
Commuter train services between Worcester and Boston are set to resume in a little under 2 months - and the rides will start earlier in the morning.

And a stop is being added in Framingham.

The “Heart to Hub” express train will start running again on Nov. 2 around 7:30 a.m. - or earlier. Commuters should arrive in Boston by 8:30 a.m. or 9 a.m., according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Schedules will be finalized in September.

The Heart to Hub express stopped service in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

