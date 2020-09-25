Worcester Sticking With Restaurant Limitations Despite State's OK On Expansion

What’s good for Boston isn’t necessarily good for Worcester.

On Monday, Sept. 28, Massachusetts restaurants will be allowed to increase the number of people who can sit at one table and use their bars for dining - but not in Worcester.

The city has decided to maintain the current limit of six people per table and banning sitting at bars. Elsewhere, on Sept. 28 Massachusetts restaurants will be allowed to increase it to 10 people and use their bars for food service.

The move is meant to protect the health and safety of residents, said City Manager Edward Augustus, Jr.

Worcester is one of more than a dozen Massachusetts communities that are at high-risk for COVID-19 infection, according to the state Department of Public Health. The most recent daily average for the city is 8.39 infections per 100,000 people.

The Worcester restaurant limit will remain in effect until the city’s average daily infection rate goes down to 4 to 8 infections per 100,000 people or less.

