Worcester, Springfield Make List Of 30 U.S. Metros With Highest Unemployment Rates

Worcester, Springfield, and Pittsfield made the list of United States metropolitan areas with the highest unemployment since COVID-19 hit.

The Worcester metropolitan region, which contains parts of Connecticut, just made the list. It was ranked 27th out of the 30 metros with the highest unemployment rates. (The higher the ranking, the lower the unemployment rate.)

More than 15 percent of workers in the area are unemployed, according to a 24/7 WallStreet analysis. Since January, the region has shed over 55,000 jobs.

The national unemployment rate is 11.1 percent.

The Boston metro area ranked 19 with 16.7 percent unemployment.

Springfield followed right after, ranked 18, with 16.7 percent unemployment.

Pittsfield ranked 9th with 17.9 percent unemployment.

In addition to Pittsfield, the top 10 communities with the highest unemployment across the nation (from the lowest unemployment rate to the highest) are:

10. Visalia-Porterville, California

8. Las Vegas, Nevada

7. East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

6, Yuma, Arizona

5. Barnstable, Massachusetts

4. Kahului-Waikuku-Lahaina, Hawaii

3. Ocean City, New Jersey - where the unemployment rate is 26.7 percent.

2. El Centro, California - 28.7 percent unemployment.

1. Atlantic City-Hammonton, New Jersey - 35 percent unemployment.

