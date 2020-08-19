Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Business

Worcester Performance Venue Seeking All-Alcohol License

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
New Tradition LLC, a performance and event venue, is seeking a restaurant all-alcohol license from Worcester.
New Tradition LLC, a performance and event venue, is seeking a restaurant all-alcohol license from Worcester. Photo Credit: Pixabay photo illustration

New Tradition LLC, a performance and event venue, is seeking a restaurant all-alcohol license from Worcester.

The owners of New Tradition opened a cafe, New Tradition Co., in summer 2019. The cafe and venue are at 7 Jackson St.

Local entrepreneurs Joe Weiss, of Worcester, Jason Roche, of Spencer, run the cafe and are the managers listed on the company’s business registration.

The Worcester License Commission is holding a public hearing on the application, Thursday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held remotely and live-streamed on the city’s website as well as cable access channel 192.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.