Worcester Performance Venue Seeking All-Alcohol License

New Tradition LLC, a performance and event venue, is seeking a restaurant all-alcohol license from Worcester.

The owners of New Tradition opened a cafe, New Tradition Co., in summer 2019. The cafe and venue are at 7 Jackson St.

Local entrepreneurs Joe Weiss, of Worcester, Jason Roche, of Spencer, run the cafe and are the managers listed on the company’s business registration.

The Worcester License Commission is holding a public hearing on the application, Thursday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held remotely and live-streamed on the city’s website as well as cable access channel 192.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.