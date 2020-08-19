Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Worcester Fire: Main Street Building A Total Loss, Already Demolished

Kristin Palpini
The Worcester commercial building that caught fire Tuesday, Aug. 18, afternoon was condemned and demolished the same day of the fire. Photo Credit: Worcester FD
The Worcester commercial building that caught fire Tuesday, Aug. 18, afternoon was condemned and demolished the same day of the fire.

Extensive damage made the commercial building at 1090 Main St. a total loss.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

A one-story commercial building caught fire around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18. It is not clear where or how the fire originated at this time. It is also unclear which businesses have been impacted. Businesses in the area of the fire include Tri-State Roofing, Laporte Driving School, Nexen Tires, Speed Zone Motor Sports, Prestige Travel, and a smoke shop.

“Due to the extensive damage, the building was condemned and demolished this afternoon,” the firefighters said.

Milbury and Leicester Fire Departments are providing mutual aid to the Worcester force. 

