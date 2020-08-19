Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Weed Grower Seeks To Do Business In Templeton

Kristin Palpini
It seems the town’s efforts to draw in weed entrepreneurs may be paying off.
It seems the town’s efforts to draw in weed entrepreneurs may be paying off. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Residents will get to ask questions about a proposed marijuana cultivator coming to Templeton during an up-coming informational session.

A marijuana cultivation facility is being proposed for 642 & 0 Patriots Road. The meeting will be held remotely, Sept. 1, at 6:30 p.m., and can be viewed on TCTV’s Youtube channel.

In 2019, noting the tax revenues other communities were brought due to the new marijuana industry, Templeton officials began reaching out to growers to boost interest in doing business in town. 

Previously, a cultivator, 1620 Lab from Athol had investigated doing business at the old Baldwinville Elementary School. 

