Webster Is Missing $1 Million Due to State 'Glitch'

Misplacing $1 million is a big deal for anyone - it certainly is for the Town of Webster, which recently discovered the missing funds.

While closing out books for fiscal 2020, Webster officials noticed that $1 million in state aid was never sent to the town.

The Town Administer Doug Willardson contacted the Department of Revenue and was told the missing money is due to an “accounting glitch,” the Webster Times reported.

The money will be refunded to the town ASAP. No other communities appear to have experienced a similar shortage, according to the state.

