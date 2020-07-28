Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Business

Webster Is Missing $1 Million Due to State 'Glitch'

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Webster learned of the missing money when closing out the fiscal books for 2020.
Webster learned of the missing money when closing out the fiscal books for 2020. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

Misplacing $1 million is a big deal for anyone - it certainly is for the Town of Webster, which recently discovered the missing funds.

While closing out books for fiscal 2020, Webster officials noticed that $1 million in state aid was never sent to the town.

The Town Administer Doug Willardson contacted the Department of Revenue and was told the missing money is due to an “accounting glitch,” the Webster Times reported.

The money will be refunded to the town ASAP. No other communities appear to have experienced a similar shortage, according to the state. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.