Truck Barrels Into Convenience Store

A 28-year-old Webster man is facing charges after he allegedly plowed his truck into a convenience store.

On Friday, Oct. 23, Oxford Police said the early morning crash happened at the Mobil Fuel Station, 93 Southbridge Road.

The Webster man, who police did not name, is being charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, police said. He was slated to appear in Dudley District Court Friday.

Police did not note any injuries when announcing the accident.

