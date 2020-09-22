Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Several New Restaurants Coming To Worcester

Kristin Palpini
Several new restaurants have received licenses to operate in Worcester.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Several new restaurants have received licenses to operate in Worcester.

The new establishments went before the city’s licensing commission on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Among the new places seeking to serve Worcester are:

- A 24-hour Dunkin on Southbridge Street

- Caribbean Grill on Chandler Street

- Foodbeat on West Boylston

- One Way Bar and Grill on Millbury Street

- 1 Club on Muskego Street, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Common victualler licenses were granted to Dunkin, Caribbean Grill, which will be run by Tamisha James; and Foodbeat, which will be operated by George Makhlouf.

Commissioners held off on awarding 1 Club and One Way licenses due to concerns about zoning and plans.

