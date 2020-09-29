Second Marijuana Establishment Pitched To Webster

A retail marijuana dispensary is being proposed for Webster.

Developers are seeking to put an adult-use marijuana establishment at 4 Town Forest Road, Unit A, in Webster.

A community outreach meeting on the proposed pot shop will be held on Oct. 15, 6 p.m. at 4 Town Forest Road. The meeting will be held outside, rain, or shine.

Webster has one marijuana establishment in town: Curaleaf, which does cultivation and manufacturing of marijuana products.

Munro Associates is the only other company that has applied for a marijuana establishment license in Webster. Munro is owned by Somerset residents Kevin Munro, Brian Munro, and Dean Munro. Michael Botelho is the executive officer.

