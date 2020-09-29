Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Business

Second Marijuana Establishment Pitched To Webster

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Medical marijuana could soon treat menstrual cramps.
Medical marijuana could soon treat menstrual cramps. Photo Credit: watchdog.org

A retail marijuana dispensary is being proposed for Webster.

Developers are seeking to put an adult-use marijuana establishment at 4 Town Forest Road, Unit A, in Webster.

A community outreach meeting on the proposed pot shop will be held on Oct. 15, 6 p.m. at 4 Town Forest Road. The meeting will be held outside, rain, or shine.

Webster has one marijuana establishment in town: Curaleaf, which does cultivation and manufacturing of marijuana products.

Munro Associates is the only other company that has applied for a marijuana establishment license in Webster. Munro is owned by Somerset residents Kevin Munro, Brian Munro, and Dean Munro. Michael Botelho is the executive officer. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.