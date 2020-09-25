Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Rooftop Lounging Proposed For Downtown Worcester

Kristin Palpini
Midtown Mall, Worcester
Midtown Mall, Worcester Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

Worcester’s downtown could be getting a rooftop lounge right across from City Hall.

The Midtown Mall developer has proposed updates to the building including a glass facade and a rooftop lounge.

The developer is Felicio Lana, who purchased the Front Street building for $4 million in 2019. The plan is to have a first-floor market and a rooftop lounge, according to the Worcester Business Journal

Lana’s plans were detailed at a meeting with the Worcester Redevelopment Authority on Friday, Sept. 25. 

This is not Lana’s first redevelopment project in the city. He owns some buildings near the mall that have attracted 24 code complaints or alleged violations over the last five years.

