Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
Business

Popular Food Network Star Launches Take-Out Only Massachusetts Restaurants

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Guy Fieri's Flavortown "ghost" kitchen is operating at 20 locations in Massachusetts
Guy Fieri's Flavortown "ghost" kitchen is operating at 20 locations in Massachusetts Photo Credit: Guy's Flavortown Kitchen

Food Network star Guy Fieri recently opened 20 new delivery/take-out-only restaurants in Massachusetts - including one in CentralMass.

There are Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchens in Westborough as well as Brockton, Medford, Needham, North Attleboro, Reading, and Woburn. 

Flavortown is uniquely fit for service during a pandemic. It will be take-out only and chefs will operate out of a “ghost kitchen.” A ghost kitchen is when a business operates out of an existing restaurant.

The new locations are not the host of “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’” first restaurants in the state. Fieri also has a restaurant in Boston - Guy Fieri's Tequila Cocina.

Over the past month or so, Fieri has opened 120 similar delivery-only, ghost kitchens in 25 states and Washington, D.C.

In Massachusetts and Connecticut, many Flavortown Kitchens are operating out of Bertucci's restaurants, according to Boston.com.

Flavortown's menu includes items such as Cajun chicken alfredo, Italian Stallion Salad, Jalapeno Pig Poppers, fried chicken sandwiches, burgers, Mac Daddy N Cheese, and Chocolate Whiskey Cake.

Appetizers cost $12.99-$14.99.

Flavortown in Colonie is available for delivery seven days a week, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30/10 p.m. Contact Flavortown at guysflavortownkitchen.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.