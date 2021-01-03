Popular Food Network Star Launches Take-Out Only Massachusetts Restaurants

Food Network star Guy Fieri recently opened 20 new delivery/take-out-only restaurants in Massachusetts - including one in CentralMass.

There are Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchens in Westborough as well as Brockton, Medford, Needham, North Attleboro, Reading, and Woburn.

Flavortown is uniquely fit for service during a pandemic. It will be take-out only and chefs will operate out of a “ghost kitchen.” A ghost kitchen is when a business operates out of an existing restaurant.

The new locations are not the host of “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’” first restaurants in the state. Fieri also has a restaurant in Boston - Guy Fieri's Tequila Cocina.

Over the past month or so, Fieri has opened 120 similar delivery-only, ghost kitchens in 25 states and Washington, D.C.

In Massachusetts and Connecticut, many Flavortown Kitchens are operating out of Bertucci's restaurants, according to Boston.com.

Flavortown's menu includes items such as Cajun chicken alfredo, Italian Stallion Salad, Jalapeno Pig Poppers, fried chicken sandwiches, burgers, Mac Daddy N Cheese, and Chocolate Whiskey Cake.

Appetizers cost $12.99-$14.99.

Contact Flavortown at guysflavortownkitchen.com.

