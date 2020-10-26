Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Plaza Gains A Retailer But Loses A Bookseller

Kristin Palpini
Barnes & Noble
Barnes & Noble Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: FASTILY - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=54039555

As one large retailer exits Lincoln Plaza, another is slated to come in.

Bookseller Barnes & Noble is closing its Lincoln Plaza location in Worcester on Oct. 31, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Barnes & Noble has been in that location since 2004.

While Barnes exits, TJ Maxx is slated to move its Greendale Mall store on Neponset Street to Lincoln Plaza on Lincoln Street.

The plaza has lost several large stores in recent years including Staples earlier this month and A.C. Moore in 2019.

Hook and Reel, a Cajun seafood restaurant, opened at the plaza in January.

