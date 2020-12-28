New England For Trump Stores Closing, Consolidating - Ware, Worcester, Somerset

As the end of Trump’s presidency inches closer, and his chances of overturning an election are dashed, New England For Trump stores are shutting down.

On Monday, Dec. 28, a Facebook post by the shop's owner said the Somerset location will close on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Stores in Webster, Middleborough, and Falmouth already closed on Monday.

On Saturday, Dec. 26, store owner Keith Lambert said he was consolidating the Ware location with other New England for Trump shops he owns in the area.

He spread the word of the closing on social media and is promoting a “YUUUGE SALE,” deep-discounts on Trump merchandise.

Lambert opened New England for Trump stores around Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island in the summer.

As of Monday, there were five Massachusetts locations listed on New England for Trump’s website, including the ones that are closed/closing in Somerset and Middleborough. Shops in Easton, Bellingham, and Weymouth appear to still be open.

The status of the Worcester store is unclear - it is no longer listed as open on Lambert's website.

In November, Lambert told Boston.com that he plans to keep his shops open through Christmas and some even longer.

There appears to be one New England for Trump location still open in Connecticut - it's in Windham.

