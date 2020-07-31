Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Business

New Brewery Coming to Worcester County This Fall

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Sterling Street Brewery, at 175 Sterling St. (pictured here before renovations started), is owned by friends Brian Mason, of Sterling, and Jesse Tarbell, of Lancaster.
Sterling Street Brewery, at 175 Sterling St. (pictured here before renovations started), is owned by friends Brian Mason, of Sterling, and Jesse Tarbell, of Lancaster. Photo Credit: Copyright 2020 Google Maps

A new brewery is slated to open this fall in Clinton.

Sterling Street Brewery, at 175 Sterling St., is owned by friends Brian Mason, of Sterling, and Jesse Tarbell, of Lancaster.

The brewery will feature beer styles that include pilsners, porters, and IPAs.

The owners signed a lease for the property in November 2019, and have been renovating the space to create a brewery and taproom ever since. The building is the former home of Depot Floor Covering. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.