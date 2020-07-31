New Brewery Coming to Worcester County This Fall

A new brewery is slated to open this fall in Clinton.

Sterling Street Brewery, at 175 Sterling St., is owned by friends Brian Mason, of Sterling, and Jesse Tarbell, of Lancaster.

The brewery will feature beer styles that include pilsners, porters, and IPAs.

The owners signed a lease for the property in November 2019, and have been renovating the space to create a brewery and taproom ever since. The building is the former home of Depot Floor Covering.

