New Addiction Treatment Center Coming To Central Mass City In Fall

An addiction treatment center with five facilities in Western Mass is expanding further East with a new program for Fitchburg.

SaVida Health has plans to open a treatment center in October in the Fitchburg area. SaVida is an outpatient medication-assisted treatment center for opioid and alcohol addiction. The group has facilities in West Springfield, Worcester, Pittsfield, North Adams, and - starting Sept. 14 - Greenfield.

It isn’t clear where the treatment center would be located - the company mentioned the Fitchburg location in a press release about the new Greenfield center. SaVida was hiring nurses in the Leominster/Fitchburg area, according to LinkedIn job postings.

There are at least five addiction treatment centers operating in Fitchburg now.

In 2018, nearly 2,000 people died in Massachusetts due to drug overdose - 88 percent of those deaths involved an opioid of some kind, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

