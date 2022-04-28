Contact Us
MrBeast Burger, Delivery-Only Fast-Food Restaurant Chain, Catching On In Massachusetts

Nicole Valinote
A delivery-only burger chain created by a YouTuber with millions of subscribers is catching on in Massachusetts.
MrBeast Burger was created by Jimmy Donaldson, who has more than 94 million subscribers on his MrBeast YouTube channel, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts.

The business operates out of other restaurants' kitchens, and its burgers are available to order through food delivery apps.

The menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, and Impossible burgers. 

The locations have expanded across the United States, including a number of locations in Massachusetts.

According to the business' website, MrBeast Burger has locations in the following places in Massachusetts:

  • Andover
  • Beverly
  • Boston
  • Braintree
  • Brockton
  • Burlington
  • Canton
  • Chelmsford
  • Dedham
  • Everett
  • Framingham
  • Hingham
  • Holliston
  • Kendall Square
  • Lexington
  • Lynnfield
  • Marlborough
  • Needham
  • Newton
  • North Andover
  • North Attleboro
  • Norwood
  • Peabody
  • Plymouth
  • Reading
  • Solomon Pond
  • Stow
  • Swampscott
  • Waltham
  • Wareham
  • West Roxbury
  • West Springfield
  • Westboro
  • Woburn

