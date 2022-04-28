MrBeast Burger, Delivery-Only Fast-Food Restaurant Chain, Catching On In Massachusetts

A delivery-only burger chain created by a YouTuber with millions of subscribers is catching on in Massachusetts.

MrBeast Burger was created by Jimmy Donaldson, who has more than 94 million subscribers on his MrBeast YouTube channel, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts.

The business operates out of other restaurants' kitchens, and its burgers are available to order through food delivery apps.

The menu includes burgers, chicken sandwiches, and Impossible burgers.

The locations have expanded across the United States, including a number of locations in Massachusetts.

According to the business' website, MrBeast Burger has locations in the following places in Massachusetts:

Andover

Beverly

Boston

Braintree

Brockton

Burlington

Canton

Chelmsford

Dedham

Everett

Framingham

Hingham

Holliston

Kendall Square

Lexington

Lynnfield

Marlborough

Needham

Newton

North Andover

North Attleboro

Norwood

Peabody

Plymouth

Reading

Solomon Pond

Stow

Swampscott

Waltham

Wareham

West Roxbury

West Springfield

Westboro

Woburn

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.