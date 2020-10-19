Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
In 10 Minutes, Town Police Department Finds 5 Liquor Stores Selling To Minors

Kristin Palpini
Liquor store
Liquor store Photo Credit: Pixabay

In a recent sting, it took police 10 minutes to find five Main Street businesses selling either alcohol or cigarettes to minors.

After receiving an anonymous tip that a liquor store was selling to minors, Southbridge Police set up an underage compliance check, according to the most recent Southbridge Licensing Board meeting minutes.

Typically, underage compliance checks involve the police working with a minor who attempts to make controlled purchases of booze, beer, wine, cigars, cigarettes, etc.

On Sept. 17, police told the Southbridge Licensing Board it took 10 minutes to find five businesses that allegedly violated the state’s sales-to-minors law. None of the stores checked IDs, police said.

The five businesses accused of violating the state’s unlawful sale or delivery to a minor law are:

- Austin Liquors (two violations), Main Street

- Jay Pancham, Inc., dba Jim’s Liquors, Main Street

- Nikanth Liquor, dba Plaza Liquors, Mechanic Street

- Balaji Inc., dba Thomas Variety and Convenience, East Main Street

- Big Discount Liquor, East Main Street.

Licensing Board hearings on the violations have been scheduled for Nov. 5, at 1 p.m., at the Southbridge Town Hall. It is worth noting that Austin's has gotten a new owner since the alleged incident. 

