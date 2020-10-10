If You Had To Guess: Top 10 Easiest Places In Massachusetts To Sell A Home

Homes sell faster in some towns than others, and a new survey has identified the top 10 easiest places to sell a home in Massachusetts.

SmartAsset looked at the length of time a home sits on the market and the ease of sale index to determine where homes sell fast. There are 351 municipalities in Massachusetts.

It turns out, Central Massachusetts homes are among the quickest to sell in the state.

The top 10 communities where it’s easiest to sell a home are (from most difficult to least):

10. Randolph

9. Beverly

8. Oxford

7. Abington

6. Leominster

6. Lynn

4. Worcester

3. Gardner

2. Haverhill

1. Lawrence.

So, Lawrence is the easiest place in Massachusetts to sell a home, with the average dwelling sitting on the market for less than two months - 47 days.

All of the communities on the list offer environments in which housing costs take up less of a household income than other parts of the state.

For example, in Lawrence, about 26 percent of the household’s income goes to home expenses.

The average Massachusetts household puts about 39 percent of its income to housing costs.

The study also noted that while most homes decrease in value over time, the homes in Lawrence and Oxford have not gone down in value at all in 2020.

See the full study here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.