Here Are 7 Major Changes Coming To Costco In 2021

Costco has plans to make 7 major changes to many of its stores in 2021.

Some of the changes will add services to the wholesale retailer, such as 1.) curbside pickup options in various markets.

Other changes will remove services. For example, Costco closed all of its 2.) Photo Centers for good on Feb. 14.

Still, more changes are on the way, according to Eat This, Not That, a food industry blog. Here are 5 more changes you can expect to see at Costco:

3.) Updated Food Court Menu

Churros are coming back to the Costco food court menu after being removed last year. The new churro will be bigger and cost more - going from $1 to $1.49.

In select areas, the chicken bake will also return.

4.) COVID-19 Vaccination Centers

Costco is among the retail pharmacies that will be dispensing the COVID-19 vaccine. Costco is one out of 11 grocery stores that were able to make a deal with the Food and Drug Administration to offer this service.

5.) New Products

The grocer is refreshing its stock with more vegetarian and vegan products as well as a limited-edition collection of food court-inspired dog toys.

6.) Higher Pay For Employees

As of March 1, all hourly, on-scale Costco employees in the U.S. will receive permanent pay raises between 0.45 cents to $1 per hour. Costco is making this move to support employees amid the pandemic. The grocer had been paying employees an additional $2 per hour in hazard pay to work while the COVID-19 virus was spreading, but that will stop on Feb. 28, according to the Teamsters labor union representing Costco employees.

7.) COVID-19 Safety Upgrades

Costco has announced that it will extend some of its COVID-19 safety measures into 2021, including offering senior shopping hours in the early morning.

For more information about changes coming to Costco, visit the story at Eat This, Not That.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.