Great Wolf Lodge Cuts Staff, Hours; 700 Employees Affected

Kristin Palpini
Great Wolf Lodge is laying off or reducing the hours of 701 from the Fitchburg-based family resort. (Pictured here is the Washington facility.)
Great Wolf Lodge is laying off or reducing the hours of 701 from the Fitchburg-based family resort. (Pictured here is the Washington facility.) Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Loren Kerns

Great Wolf Lodge is laying off or reducing the hours of 701 from the Fitchburg-based family resort.

Great Wolf in Fitchburg is temporarily closed through Aug. 27, according to the park’s website.

Great Lake Services, LLC, doing business as Great Wolf Lodge, announced the coming changes in March, according to the Massachusetts Department of Career Services.

Great Wolf Resorts runs family indoor waterpark resorts throughout the United States. They have resorts in places that include Michigan, Kansas, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Washington, Texas, Colorado, and California.

Emails to Great Wolf seeking more information were not immediately returned. 

