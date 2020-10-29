Detroit-Style Pizza Debuts At New Central Mass Restaurant

Detroit-style pizza is making its debut in Worcester.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, Olo Pizza Neapolitan Pie Co. opened on Millbrook Street.

The wood-oven pizzeria and craft cocktail bar is serving pies unique to the area on a crust made with a sourdough starter.

Owners Peter Rano and Richard Romaine will be featuring Detroit-style pizza on Wednesdays and Saturdays while supplies last. The Detroit, Michigan-style pizza is rectangular with a thick chewy, yet crispy, crust. The cheese is put on the bread, then the toppings are added and in the end, the sauce is put on top.

Outside of the Detroit pizzas, Olo will be serving up classic Neopolitan pies as well as entrees, salads, appetizers, and desserts.

Olo has opened in the former location of Dacosta’s pizza.

Romain and Rano have a lot of restaurant experience. Romaine is chef-owner of Romaine’s in Northborough and Smokestack Urban BBQ in Worcester. Rano is chef-partner at Smokestack.

