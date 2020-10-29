Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester
Return to your home site

Menu

Worcester Daily Voice serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Nearby Towns

  • Hartford
    serves Enfield, Glastonbury, Hartford, New Britain & Windsor Locks
  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
Business

Detroit-Style Pizza Debuts At New Central Mass Restaurant

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
In this photo illustration is an example of Detroit-style pizza. This is not a picture of the actual pizza served at Olo.
In this photo illustration is an example of Detroit-style pizza. This is not a picture of the actual pizza served at Olo. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons: Filmgod - Own work, Public Domain, commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4532528

Detroit-style pizza is making its debut in Worcester.

On Thursday, Oct. 29, Olo Pizza Neapolitan Pie Co. opened on Millbrook Street.

The wood-oven pizzeria and craft cocktail bar is serving pies unique to the area on a crust made with a sourdough starter.

Owners Peter Rano and Richard Romaine will be featuring Detroit-style pizza on Wednesdays and Saturdays while supplies last. The Detroit, Michigan-style pizza is rectangular with a thick chewy, yet crispy, crust. The cheese is put on the bread, then the toppings are added and in the end, the sauce is put on top.

Outside of the Detroit pizzas, Olo will be serving up classic Neopolitan pies as well as entrees, salads, appetizers, and desserts.

Olo has opened in the former location of Dacosta’s pizza.

Romain and Rano have a lot of restaurant experience. Romaine is chef-owner of Romaine’s in Northborough and Smokestack Urban BBQ in Worcester. Rano is chef-partner at Smokestack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Worcester Daily Voice!

Serves Fitchburg, Gardner, Milford, Shrewsbury & Worcester

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.