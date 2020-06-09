Companies To Invest More Than $100 Million In Worcester Bio-Manufacturing Park

Galaxy Life Sciences has plans to build a $50 million research and development space in a central Massachusetts biomanufacturing park, The Reactory.

This brings recent investment in the park up to $110 million as China-based WuXi Biologics’ also announced plans for the Worcester industrial area. The company announced earlier this year that it is going to build a $60 million facility set to open in 2022, according to EndPoints News.

This major investment further establishes Massachusetts as a major player in the biomanufacturing industry.

Galaxy develops biomanufacturing spaces and has plans to build a 95,000-180,000 square-foot structure on 6 acres in The Reactory off Route 9 near UMass Worcester. Construction is expected to start in the spring, the company said.

The Reactory was founded in 2017. It’s a “shovel-ready” industrial zone Worcester advertises to attract new research and development businesses to the city. Worcester is attractive due to its proximity to Boston and the less expensive cost of doing business than communities in the eastern part of Massachusetts.

