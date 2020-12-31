Central Mass Brewery Expands Taproom, Adds Restaurant

A craft brewery is seeking local beer signs to hang on the walls of their new taproom and restaurant just ahead of a grand opening.

An additional 5,000 square feet of building space at 72 Shrewsbury St., Worcester, has been taken over by Wormtown Brewery to expand their previously cozy taproom and add food service.

Brewery owners said they want the new space to pay homage to the many great beer-makers of the region.

“Calling all breweries, brewery fans, beer sign super fans … we want to display your sign,” Wormtown said on its Facebook.

“Old school, new school, any school we will put it up,” they continued. “We want to pay homage to the industry we love in our new taproom and this is the best way we know how.”

Worcester-based Wormtown was founded by brewmaster Ben Roesch. David Fields is its majority owner.

The new taproom and restaurant for the brewery are expected to open in late January or early February. The current taproom, which closed temporarily, will still be open after Wormtown opens the larger one to the public.

Meanwhile, Wormtown is also pursuing a federal license to distill alcohol - another new venture for the 10-year-old brewery, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

