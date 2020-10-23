Cafe Owner Seeks To Reopen Former Main Street Deli/Market

A local cafe owner is seeking to reopen a neighborhood deli and market.

Deborah Sargent, who opened Clinton’s Sunshine Cafe in 2017 with her daughter Robin Flores and son-in-law Jesus Flores, is seeking to reopen Burditt Hill Market, 363 Main St., according to a special permit application filed with the Clinton Planning Board.

Burditt Hill Market was owned and operated by David and Janice Garrison. The couple also bought and reopened Seafood and More, at 610 Main St., in 2013. Both stores are now closed.

A hearing on Sargent’s plans for the old deli will be held Nov. 10, 6 p.m., in the Clinton Town Hall on Church Street. To see submitted plans, visit the Town Clerk’s office.

