$10,000 To Move To WesternMass? 8 US Places That Will Pay You To Relocate

Kristin Palpini
How much would Massachusetts have to pay you to move to Western Massachusetts?
How much would Massachusetts have to pay you to move to Western Massachusetts?

It’s a question being asked on Beacon Hill now as area politicians push for legislation that would provide a stipend to people who move to the more rural part of the state.

State Rep. Eric Lesser (D-Longmeadow) has proposed a bill that would pay people up to $10,000 to move to Western Massachusetts.

The money is meant to cover relocation expenses.

First proposed in 2019, the bill has seen new attention this fall as talk of a proposed east-west commuter train has heated up.

Western Massachusetts is the first area with a dwindling population and eye toward economic growth that has considered paying people to live there. In fact, there are a handful of places that already have programs established to pay you if you decide to live there.

According to CNBC’s Grow, places that will pay you to move there include:

- Hamilton, Ohio - $10,000 off your student loans (if you have a degree in one of the STEAM sectors)

- Maine - Money off of your student loans every month

- Newtown, Iowa - $10,000 to move there and another $3,000 “welcome” gift

- North Platte, Nebraska - Up to $5,000 in matching funds if a local employer offers a moving-to-the-state bonus

- Topeka, Kansas - $15,000 if you buy or build a home in the city - $10,000 if you rent; other parts of Kansas will take $15,000 off your student loans if you move there

- Tulsa, Oklahoma - $10,000-$11,000 to move there for work

- Vermont - $10,000 over two years for remote workers willing to relocate to Vermont

- Alaska doesn’t necessarily pay people to move there, but it does pay people to stay there. Each year, Alaskans receive about $1,000-$2,000 per resident.

