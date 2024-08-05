Big Lots To Close Hundreds More Stores, Several In Massachusetts

Big Lots announced in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday, Aug. 2, that under an updated term sheet, the company would need to close 20 percent of its 1,392 stores — about 290 in all.

Here are some of the local closures.

Connecticut — Eight stores

Manchester — 1470 Pleasant Valley Road

Milford — 56 Turnpike Square

Newington — 3105 Berlin Tpke.,

Norwich — 42 Town St., Ste 1200,

Torrington — 1931 E Main St.

Waterbury — 650 Wolcott St.

Waterford — 40 Boston Post Rd.,

Windsor — 560 Windsor Ave.

Massachusetts — Five stores

Ashland — 41 Pond St.

Dennis Port — 400 Main St.

Northampton — 178 N King St.

Seekonk — 179 Highland Ave.

West Springfield — 1150a Union Street Ext.

New York — 10 stores

Buffalo — 2276 Delaware Ave.

Buffalo — 698 S Ogden St.

Canandaigua — 4406 State Route 5 & 20, Ste 129

Carle Place — 260 Voice Rd.

Centereach — 231 Centereach Mall

Ithaca — 2309 N Triphammer Rd.

New Hartford — 4645 Commercial Dr.

Plattsburgh — 316 Cornelia St.

Poughkeepsie — 3 Burnett Blvd.,

Queensbury — 751 Upper Glen St., Ste 2

The chain announced in its original filing in June that the stores were struggling to pay debts because of "macroeconomic factors."

Due to ongoing negative macroeconomic factors and their uncertain impacts on the Company’s business, results of operations, and cash flows, the Company expects to experience further operating losses and expects to experience difficulty remaining in compliance with such covenants.

It's unclear when these stores will shut down completely, but until then, they are having sales of up to 20 percent off to get rid of the remaining inventory.

