Baseball Coach Nearly Loses Legs In Worcester Crash, Community Rallies For Recovery

Joe Pascucci, a coach at Energy Baseball in Worcester, was involved in a serious car accident on Monday, May 29, a GoFundMe campaign reads.

While Pascucci survived the crash, he broke his femur and ankle and nearly lost both of his legs after being trapped for over an hour.

"He is amazing young coach who loves his team and is passionate about getting back to coaching already," Ryan Petrone, owner of Energy Baseball wrote on the campaign page. "His first words once I got ahold of him were we need to schedule practice this week, first games are Saturday."

However, it is going to take time before Pascucci can get back on the mound. Therefore purpose of the GoFundMe is to provide additional income as he recovers.

People interested in donating can click here.

