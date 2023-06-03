Overcast 57°

SHARE

Baseball Coach Nearly Loses Legs In Worcester Crash, Community Rallies For Recovery

A baseball coach from Central Massachusetts is recovering after he nearly lost both of his legs in a car crash on Memorial Day, according to an online fundraiser. 

Joe Pascucci
Joe Pascucci Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe, "Energy Baseball's Joe Pascucci Recovery Fund"
David Cifarelli
@davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories

Joe Pascucci, a coach at Energy Baseball in Worcester, was involved in a serious car accident on Monday, May 29, a GoFundMe campaign reads. 

While Pascucci survived the crash, he broke his femur and ankle and nearly lost both of his legs after being trapped for over an hour. 

"He is amazing young coach who loves his team and is passionate about getting back to coaching already," Ryan Petrone, owner of Energy Baseball wrote on the campaign page. "His first words once I got ahold of him were we need to schedule practice this week, first games are Saturday."

However, it is going to take time before Pascucci can get back on the mound. Therefore purpose of the GoFundMe is to provide additional income as he recovers. 

People interested in donating can click here.

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE